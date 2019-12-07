New medical board constituted for Asif Ali Zardari

New Medical board has been constituted for former president Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) New Medical board has been constituted for former president Asif Ali Zardari.The new medical board includes neuro surgeon, neurologist, cardiologists, doctors of medicines.Dr Shajee Siddqui will stay as head of board.

The board comprises Dr Mazhar Badshah, Dr Nazir Bhatti, Dr Naeem Mali and Dr Zulfiqar Ghauri.PIMS sources said personal doctor of Asif Ali Zardari has not been made part of newly organized medical board. However medical board will make consultations with personal doctor of Asif Zardari on reports when need arises.