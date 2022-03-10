New rates for daily-use commodities fixed

The district price control committee, in its meeting Thursday, fixed new rates of the daily-use commodities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The district price control committee, in its meeting Thursday, fixed new rates of the daily-use commodities.

After the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said that whole sale rate of gram white (big) was fixed at Rs 197 per kilogram (kg), while it would be available for Rs 202 per kg in retail price.

Similarly, gram white (small) will be sold at Rs.193 per kg and Rs.196 per kg, grams black (big) at Rs.132 per kg and Rs.136 per kg, grams black (small) at Rs.127 per kg and Rs.130 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.139 per kg and Rs.144 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs.133 per kg and Rs.138 per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed, unpolished) at Rs.114 per kg and Rs.120 per kg, Maash pulses (washed) at Rs.244 per kg and Rs.248 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed) at Rs.219 per kg and Rs.222 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs.185 per kg and Rs.190 per kg, lentil pulses (small) at Rs.220 per kg and Rs.225 per kg, Besan (gram powder) at Rs.145 per kg and Rs.148 per kg, rice basmati (super karnal new) at Rs.127 per kg and Rs.132 per kg, rice basmati (super karnal old) at Rs.145 per kg and Rs.

148 per kg whereas rice (ari) would be sold at Rs.54 per kg and Rs.58 per kg in whole sale and retail prices.

He said that flour bag of 20-kg will be sold at Rs.1100 while its 10-kg bag will be available at Rs.550 in the market. The Chakki owners will be bound to sell flour at Rs.62 per kg whereas sugar will be sold as per government policy rate.

He said that milk will be sold at Rs.95 per liter, yogurt (Dehi) at Rs.100 per kg, meat at Rs.1000 per kg in Tehsil City and Rs.950 per kg in other Tehsils, beef at Rs.500 in Tehsil City and at Rs.450 per kg in other Tehsils.

Tandoori roti of 100 grams weight will be sold at Rs.8 while price of Khamiri roti will be Rs.10, Naan (plain) at Rs.12 whereas coal would be sold at Rs.80 per kg.

The prices of poultry products will be released daily whereas vegetable and fruit prices will be fixed after their auction on daily basis, he added.

He also appealed the general public to immediately inform the price control magistrate or get their complaints lodged on "Qeemat Punjab App" or through toll free number 0800-02345 if they find profiteering at any shop or market in Faisalabad.