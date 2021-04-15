New university to be constructed at Kot Mithan

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :A new university will be built at Kot Mithan where great sufi poet Khawaja Ghulam Fareed mausoleum is located, said PTI MNA Riaz Mahmood Khan Leghari.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he disclosed that Prime Minister, Imran Khan, had ensured him of setting up new varsity in Kot Mithan during a meeting with South Punjab parliamentarians.

He informed that Kot Mithan enjoys historic importance due to tomb of mystic poet Khawaja Ghulam Fareed adding that Punjab govt owns sufficient land in the town.

He stated that motorway passes through the area and is just 15 km away from Kot Mithan.

People of the area will benefit a lot after setting up varsity here, he insisted.