New Year Invitational Golf Match held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The real estate firebrand AAA Associates sponsored a two-day Golf match starting on 31st December 2022 and ending on 1st January 2023 at Garden City, Bahria Town Phase 7, Rawalpindi.

It was an invitational golfing event that included prominent golfers from the military background, civil administration, and distinguished social and political figures. Usman Iqbal the Director of Marketing, AAA Associates said 'The aim of this golf event is to promote the sport in the country. AAA Associates has sponsored many golf events for its promotion in the past many years.' 125 golfers participated in this match. Lt Gen Qazi Ikram (Retd), President of Pakistan Golf Federation graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In total, 36 awards were distributed among the players. In the Senior Amateur category, the Gross prizes winner was Lt Col Aurangzeb, and in the Net prizes category, Lt Gen Qazi Ikram was the winner.

In the second Senior Amateur category Brig. Masood Qureshi was the Gross prizes winner, whereas, Maj Gen Anees Akbar was awarded the Net prize. Air Commodore Tahir Anwar took the Gross prizes among the Amateurs category, and Air Commodore Kashif Jamal won the Net prizes. The Amateur category had Maj Sajjad as the winner of the Gross prizes and Col Waseem as the winner of the Net prizes. Among the ladies' category, Ami Qin won the Gross prize.

AAA Associates is renowned for promoting sports such as boxing, football, and martial arts, and giving promotion to those sports which do not get enough limelight in our society. This event was a continuation in the same spirit, and will go a long way in contributing to the advancement of the sport in Pakistan.