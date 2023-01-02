UrduPoint.com

New Year Invitational Golf Match Held

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

New Year Invitational Golf Match held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The real estate firebrand AAA Associates sponsored a two-day Golf match starting on 31st December 2022 and ending on 1st January 2023 at Garden City, Bahria Town Phase 7, Rawalpindi.

It was an invitational golfing event that included prominent golfers from the military background, civil administration, and distinguished social and political figures. Usman Iqbal the Director of Marketing, AAA Associates said 'The aim of this golf event is to promote the sport in the country. AAA Associates has sponsored many golf events for its promotion in the past many years.' 125 golfers participated in this match. Lt Gen Qazi Ikram (Retd), President of Pakistan Golf Federation graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In total, 36 awards were distributed among the players. In the Senior Amateur category, the Gross prizes winner was Lt Col Aurangzeb, and in the Net prizes category, Lt Gen Qazi Ikram was the winner.

In the second Senior Amateur category Brig. Masood Qureshi was the Gross prizes winner, whereas, Maj Gen Anees Akbar was awarded the Net prize. Air Commodore Tahir Anwar took the Gross prizes among the Amateurs category, and Air Commodore Kashif Jamal won the Net prizes. The Amateur category had Maj Sajjad as the winner of the Gross prizes and Col Waseem as the winner of the Net prizes. Among the ladies' category, Ami Qin won the Gross prize.

AAA Associates is renowned for promoting sports such as boxing, football, and martial arts, and giving promotion to those sports which do not get enough limelight in our society. This event was a continuation in the same spirit, and will go a long way in contributing to the advancement of the sport in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football President Of Pakistan Sports Rawalpindi Same Garden City January December Event From Boxing

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFS ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

36 minutes ago
 Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

52 minutes ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

1 hour ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

2 hours ago
 Stability in the economy and the unity of the nati ..

Stability in the economy and the unity of the nation in the fight against terror ..

2 hours ago
 Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective st ..

Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective strategy to deal with climate ch ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.