Newly appointed Commissioner Irshad Ahmed assumes charge

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Newly appointed Commissioner Multan Division Irshad Ahmed assumed charge of the office, here on Saturday.

A smart contingent of Punjab police presented guard of honour, on his maiden arrival in the office.

According to official sources, the Commissioner soon after assuming the charge and listened public complaints.

He issued certain instructions for early resolution of the problems.

He stated that doors of his office would remain open for redressal of public's legitimate issues.

He also expressed resolve to resolve public problems on pure merit.

He also warned corrupt elements and stated that they would be held accountable.

He also instructed officials to ensure cleanliness and beautify the city. Similarly, immense focus will be given to the improvement of infrastructure in education and health departments.