Newly Established Force Committed For Protection Of Tourists: CPO

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Newly established force committed for protection of tourists: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Murree Tourism Police is committed for the protection and convenience of tourists, City Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik said during his visit to Khadimat Markaz Murree.

Murree Tourist Force is performing its duties to help and facilitate the tourists with utmost dedication and commitment at the onset of peak tourism season in the scenic hill station.

On the special instructions of IG Punjab, Rawalpindi Police had started Murree Tourism Police for the convenience and protection of tourists, said the Police spokesperson.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik said that the Murree Tourism Police initially had 150 police officers and personnel, a special tourist van, three specially prepared vehicles, 25 motorcycles, and a horse riding squad.

He said that specially prepared vehicles and motorcycles have been provided to Murree Tourism Police while special tourism vans have also been prepared for Murree Tourism Police tourists.

CPO Rawalpindi further said that Murree Tourism Police would play a significant role in promoting tourism activities by providing assistance, protection and facilities to tourists as it was a trained force. After the success of the pilot project in Murree, the scope of Punjab Tourism Police would also be expanded to tourist places in other districts of Punjab like Fort Monroe, Nankana, Katas Raj, Kelar Kahar etc. "In case of emergency or in case of assistance, call Murree Tourism Police Helpline 1757", he said.

