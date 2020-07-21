Newlywed couple killed in the name of honour in Havelian

(@FahadShabbir)

Newlywed couple Tuesday killed in the name of honour by brother in law in the village Brij Havelian of district Abbottabad

ABBITTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Newlywed couple Tuesday killed in the name of honour by brother in law in the village Brij Havelian of district Abbottabad.

According to the police sources, Rashid son of Munsif tied his knot in the court with a girl daughter of Shahnawaz of the same village on the July 19, 2020 which was not accepted by the family of the bride.

Brother in law Jahangir son of Shahnawaz during an ambush killed both sister and her husband and fled away successfully after committing the crime.

Havelian police seized both dead bodies and shifted them D-type hospital Havelian where after completion of medicolegal formalities handed over to the family. Haveilan police also arrested the accused of double murder Jahangir after one hour of the crime which was appreciated by the people of the area.

The unfortunate couple got married in the court 12 days ago as both fell in love with each other and the family of the girl was not ready for this relation.