NGO provides safety kits to district administration Sanghar for health staff protection against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Maltesar International, a non-governmental organization Wednesday provided sufficient stock of safety kits to district administration Sanghar with objective to keep the health staff protected from COVID-19 and other diseases during taking care of patients in health facilities.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hassan Khawaja which attended among others by the District Health Officer Dr. Vishnuram, Coordinator National Programme Malteser International Pakistan Mubashir Soomro, Deputy Director Social Welfare Sanghar Wajid Memon and eminent writer Nawaz Kumbhar.

The Coordinator National Programme Malteser International Pakistan Mubashir Soomro handed over the beds, Wheel chairs, Surgical items and safety kits for COVID-19 to Deputy Commissioner Sanghar for health staff of Civil Hospital Sanghar, Taluka Hospital Khipro and Rural Health Center Jam Nawaz Ali.

The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hassan Khawaja while speaking on the occasion informed according to prediction of health experts, the second wave of COVID-19 could not be ruled out therefore by the health staff and people have to take safety measures against pandemic.

He said that Coronavirus had still not been vanished despite the reduction of cases adding that with support of NGO like Malteser International, the district administration would be able to defeat the pandemic.

He said that despite of limited resources, the government has been engaged in providing relief to the COVID-19 and flood affected people but there is a need to expand the relief work.

The Coordinator National Programme Malteser International Pakistan Mubashir Soomro informed that his organization was supporting district administration Sanghar aimed to provide better health facilities to the people and these efforts would continue in the future as well.

The organization is extending its support to district administration considering as duty in relief activities for flood/rain affected people in Taluka Sanghar, Khipro and Jam Nawaz Ali, he informed and added, the organization has so far distributed 7200 ration bags among poor people during the lockdown in the Taluka Jam Nawaz Ali. Besides, informative programs are also being organized regarding COVID-19 in different villages of Sanghar district, he said.