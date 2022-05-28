UrduPoint.com

NHA Plans Dualization Of N-35 Section From Jari Kas Interchange To Haripur

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 01:00 PM

NHA plans dualization of N-35 section from Jari Kas interchange to Haripur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned to upgrade and dualize, the section of Karakoram Highway (N-35) from Jari Kas Interchange of Hazara Motorway (E-35) to Hairpur City.

Presently this section was a single carriageway, an official of NHA told APP on Saturday.

He said that PC-II for feasibility study and detailed design for dualisation and rehabilitation of existing carriageway from Hassanabdal to Mansehra (N-35) has been prepared and sent to DDWP for approval.

The official said that after approval of PC-II, a consultant will be engaged to conduct feasibility study and detailed design, which will take five to six months time.

After finalization of feasibility study and detailed design, he said PC-I will be presented to CDWP/ECNEC for approval. After approval of PC-I from competent forum and allocation of funds in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and then procurement of the project will commence.

