Open Menu

NHA Restores Traffic On Rain Affected Highways

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 09:35 PM

NHA restores traffic on rain affected highways

The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Saturday restored traffic on several affected highways during heavy rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Saturday restored traffic on several affected highways during heavy rains.

According to NHA spokesperson, instructions have been issued to the staff to be alert all the time to deal with any kind of situation.

Necessary machinery and personnel have been deployed at various places to maintain important national highways and connecting roads.

Full support from NHA National Disaster Management Authority, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, FWO and other national and regional institutions have been on the go.

A central control room has been established at NHA headquarters to monitor time to time situation during rains.

Caretaker Minister for Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Chairman NHA Arshad Majeed Mohmand and all zonal members were engaged in self-monitoring of traffic restoration and timely repair and construction activities of the affected highways.

The national highways that have been opened for emergency traffic include Kuchlak Dana Sir Road (N-50), Quetta-Chaman (N-25), Saifullah Fort-Loralai (N-70), Luck Pass, Nushki-Nokundi (N-40), Quetta-Sibi Jacobabad (N-65), Karachi-Khuzdar Quetta (N- 25), Gwadar-Khuzdar.

All highways from khuzdar Wabgo M-8, Coastal Highway N-10, Karachi to Gwadar have been restored to traffic. However, the movement of large heavy vehicles was currently blocked on at Zhob-Dhana Sar (N-50).

Similarly, the Gwadar-Gabad highway (Iran border) has been closed due to construction and repair issues, while due to heavy snowfall and landslides, Sazin highway RD 352, RD 326, RD 311 and RD 240 + 300 were closed on both sides.

It may be mentioned that the national highways of Balochistan and northern regions have been affected due to recent heavy rains and snowfall.

Meanwhile, the NHA staff was busy in the rehabilitation works and relief activities are underway with support of all related departments.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Quetta Iran Vehicles Road Traffic Gwadar Alert Jacobabad Khuzdar May Border NHA All From FWO Rains

Recent Stories

PFF condoles death of Farhan Khan

PFF condoles death of Farhan Khan

7 minutes ago
 Over 88 percent of Science group students pass SSC ..

Over 88 percent of Science group students pass SSC part I exam

7 minutes ago
 Engro National U20 Volleyball Championship, KP, Pu ..

Engro National U20 Volleyball Championship, KP, Punjab, AJK record wins

7 minutes ago
 Pacer Hasan Ali confident of defeating Multan Sult ..

Pacer Hasan Ali confident of defeating Multan Sultans

7 minutes ago
 Inquiry committee against irregularities in Educat ..

Inquiry committee against irregularities in Education Dept. constituted

10 minutes ago
 Laptops distributed among students of UoM

Laptops distributed among students of UoM

6 minutes ago
WASA disconnects 190 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 190 connections of defaulters

6 minutes ago
 Pak players return after featuring in Fajr Open, W ..

Pak players return after featuring in Fajr Open, World Taekwondo President's Asi ..

6 minutes ago
 Huge consignment of fake medicines recovered, four ..

Huge consignment of fake medicines recovered, four held

7 minutes ago
 Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochista ..

Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochistan's challenges

6 minutes ago
 Work to unearth 7 thousands-yr-old Ganveri Wala in ..

Work to unearth 7 thousands-yr-old Ganveri Wala inaugurated

6 minutes ago
 Tourists urged to get weather updates before visit ..

Tourists urged to get weather updates before visiting Murree

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan