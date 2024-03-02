NHA restores traffic on rain affected highways

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Saturday restored traffic on several affected highways during heavy rains.

According to NHA spokesperson, instructions have been issued to the staff to be alert all the time to deal with any kind of situation.

Necessary machinery and personnel have been deployed at various places to maintain important national highways and connecting roads.

Full support from NHA National Disaster Management Authority, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, FWO and other national and regional institutions have been on the go.

A central control room has been established at NHA headquarters to monitor time to time situation during rains.

Caretaker Minister for Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Chairman NHA Arshad Majeed Mohmand and all zonal members were engaged in self-monitoring of traffic restoration and timely repair and construction activities of the affected highways.

The national highways that have been opened for emergency traffic include Kuchlak Dana Sir Road (N-50), Quetta-Chaman (N-25), Saifullah Fort-Loralai (N-70), Luck Pass, Nushki-Nokundi (N-40), Quetta-Sibi Jacobabad (N-65), Karachi-Khuzdar Quetta (N- 25), Gwadar-Khuzdar.

All highways from khuzdar Wabgo M-8, Coastal Highway N-10, Karachi to Gwadar have been restored to traffic. However, the movement of large heavy vehicles was currently blocked on at Zhob-Dhana Sar (N-50).

Similarly, the Gwadar-Gabad highway (Iran border) has been closed due to construction and repair issues, while due to heavy snowfall and landslides, Sazin highway RD 352, RD 326, RD 311 and RD 240 + 300 were closed on both sides.

It may be mentioned that the national highways of Balochistan and northern regions have been affected due to recent heavy rains and snowfall.

Meanwhile, the NHA staff was busy in the rehabilitation works and relief activities are underway with support of all related departments.