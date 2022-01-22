NHA takes emergency measures after prediction of heavy snowfall

National Highway Authority (NHA) has taken precautionary emergency measures keeping in view of the prediction of heavy snowfall in Murree. Required machinery and personnel have been dispatched to the possibly most affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has taken precautionary emergency measures keeping in view of the prediction of heavy snowfall in Murree. Required machinery and personnel have been dispatched to the possibly most affected areas.

The Chairman NHA and relevant authorities are monitoring the entire process.

Senior officers and staff of NHA has also paid a detailed visit to Murree Expressway. NHA has delivered two front blade loaders, a front blade dumper, a tractor and two jeeps to the site to deal with the heavy snowfall situation. In addition, ten tons of salt has been stockpiled.

Snow removal machinery as well as support staff from the NHA and National Highway and Motorway Police were on alert to deal with any emergencies.