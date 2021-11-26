UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Celebrates 25th Raising Day

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

NH&MP celebrates 25th raising day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) celebrated its 25th raising day on (Nov 26) at sector office by marking it as special day.

Raising day Ceremony was held at Sector office M4.

Sector commander M 4 NH&MP, Faisal Akram, along with his staff cut the cake and prayed for the prosperity of the country.

Speaking on this occasion, Sector Commander Faisal Akram said that they were celebrating raising day as re-commitment day and added that NH&MP had bagged various achievements which was a milestone.

He reiterated that they would perform their duties as before and will not hesitate from any sacrifice to make the highways safer.

It is pertinent, to mention here that Motorway Police was established on November 26, 1997.

Initially, the motorway police was deputed at M2 Lahore to Islamabad Motorway as its length is 367 kilometres.

Motorway Police was currently providing its services at 4312 km National Highways and Motorways across the country and its importance is increasing day by day due to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

