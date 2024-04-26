NH&MP conducts road safety awareness seminar for students

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) organized a seminar at Khanewal Public school and College to sensitize students about road traffic safety.

The seminar was presided over by Sector Commander N5 C2 Multan SP Maqsood Anjum Dogar and Beat Commander Beat 18 Khanewal DSP Sohail Afzal.

The Sector Commander informed the students and staff about the advantages and disadvantages of traffic rules.

The principal of the institution, Hafiz Rashid Rana, urged the students to follow traffic rules as they were the capital of the nation and the future of the country, and it was very important to protect them.

Pamphlets and brochures regarding traffic awareness were also distributed among the students.

The participants reiterated their commitment to follow traffic rules themselves and conveyed the message to their acquaintances at the end of the seminar.