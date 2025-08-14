NH&MP Marks 78th Independence Day With Patriotic Zeal
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Thursday celebrated 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal, hosting special ceremonies at its headquarters and across the country.
At the main ceremony in Islamabad, Inspector General B.A. Nasir hoisted the national flag, followed by a salute from a smartly turned-out contingent. Officers, officials, staff members, and their children participated in the event, which also featured a cake-cutting to mark the occasion, said a press release.
Congratulating the nation and the force, the IG motorway police prayed for Pakistan’s security and prosperity, paying tribute to the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in achieving independence. “Freedom is a great blessing, and safeguarding it is our shared responsibility,” he said.
He commended NH&MP officers for their sacrifices and service, noting that national highways and motorways are the economic lifeline of the country, and their safety ensures national security, stability, and development. He reaffirmed that the force works with honesty, impartiality, and dedication in line with Quaid-e-Azam’s principles, remaining ever-ready to protect road users and infrastructure.
To mark the day, NH&MP offices in all zones, sectors, and beats were decorated with lights and green-and-white flags. National songs and the anthem were played on LED screens at toll plazas and service areas, while passengers received flags, Independence Day pamphlets, and gift hampers. The IG also distributed special gifts among children attending the ceremony.
Recent Stories
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period
Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy
MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal
RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2
UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program
National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17
National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on Pakistan Independence Day
President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day
DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes ris ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aug 14 a day of realization of Muslims’ dream for freedom: Danyal4 minutes ago
-
Marka e Haq, Independence Day Celebrated at HCSTSI4 minutes ago
-
NH&MP marks 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal4 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held14 minutes ago
-
CCRI celebrates Independence Day with zeal14 minutes ago
-
Power thieves arrested14 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister's Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz honored with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz23 minutes ago
-
PMLN KP celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day as Engr Amir Muqam cut cake23 minutes ago
-
Cultural minister attends 'Independence Day' & Marka-e-Haq ceremony at Lok Virsa23 minutes ago
-
Corps Commander, DG Rangers, IG Police pay visits to Mazar-e-Quaid23 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court invites suggestions for improvement in SC Rules 202524 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan in Jeddah24 minutes ago