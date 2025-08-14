Open Menu

NH&MP Marks 78th Independence Day With Patriotic Zeal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 06:10 PM

NH&MP marks 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Thursday celebrated 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal, hosting special ceremonies at its headquarters and across the country.

At the main ceremony in Islamabad, Inspector General B.A. Nasir hoisted the national flag, followed by a salute from a smartly turned-out contingent. Officers, officials, staff members, and their children participated in the event, which also featured a cake-cutting to mark the occasion, said a press release.

Congratulating the nation and the force, the IG motorway police prayed for Pakistan’s security and prosperity, paying tribute to the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in achieving independence. “Freedom is a great blessing, and safeguarding it is our shared responsibility,” he said.

He commended NH&MP officers for their sacrifices and service, noting that national highways and motorways are the economic lifeline of the country, and their safety ensures national security, stability, and development. He reaffirmed that the force works with honesty, impartiality, and dedication in line with Quaid-e-Azam’s principles, remaining ever-ready to protect road users and infrastructure.

To mark the day, NH&MP offices in all zones, sectors, and beats were decorated with lights and green-and-white flags. National songs and the anthem were played on LED screens at toll plazas and service areas, while passengers received flags, Independence Day pamphlets, and gift hampers. The IG also distributed special gifts among children attending the ceremony.

