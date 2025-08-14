Open Menu

Corps Commander, DG Rangers, IG Police Pay Visits To Mazar-e-Quaid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Corps Commander, DG Rangers, IG Police pay visits to Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Corps Commander Karachi, Director General Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and Inspector General of Police Sindh, on Thursday, paid visits to the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq.

The Lieutenant General Muhammad Avais Dastgir, Commander 5 Corps Pakistan Army Karachi, during his visit, laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum of the father of the nation, offered fatiha and also inscribed his impressions in the visitors’ book.

Director General Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Major General Muhammad Shamraiz Khan also paid a visit to the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and laid a floral wreath.

On this occasion, DG Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and other Rangers officers offered fatiha and prayed for the eternal peace of the Quaid’s soul and for the progress and prosperity of the country and nation. Later, DG Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.

The IG Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, separately, paid a visit to Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum. The IG Sindh, accompanied by senior police officers, laid a floral wreath and offered fatiha at the grave of father of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

