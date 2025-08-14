CCRI celebrates Independence Day with zeal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Like other parts of the country, the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan marked the Independence Day with a grand and dignified ceremony at its premises on Old Shujaabad Road.

The event was attended by all staff members and began with the recitation of the Holy Quran verses.

Director CCRI Sabahat Hussain hoisted the national flag with traditional fervor, followed by a collective prayer for the country’s progress, prosperity, and stability. She reaffirmed that CCRI Multan will continue to uphold its rich traditions by playing a vital role in cotton research and development, thereby contributing to a stronger economy and a prosperous Pakistan.

As part of the celebrations, a sapling was planted under the institute’s plantation campaign, symbolising hope, growth, and a greener Pakistan. Special prayers were also offered for the oppressed people of Kashmir, Palestine, Beirut, Libya, and other parts of the Muslim world, as well as for the unity and solidarity of the entire Islamic Ummah.