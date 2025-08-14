Aug 14 A Day Of Realization Of Muslims’ Dream For Freedom: Danyal
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Thursday said that August 14 was a day of sacrifices, struggle and realization of the dreams of Muslims for freedom.
Pakistan was a great blessing of Allah Almighty, for which every Pakistani should be grateful, he said while addressing National Flag hoisting ceremony here at the Waqar-ul-Nisa Postgraduate College to mark the Independence Day.
Members of the National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb and Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam Raja, Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khan, assistant commissioners, College principal, teachers, and students and their parents attended the ceremony.
Barrister Danyal extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on Independence Day, saying the freedom was the result of the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the unparalleled sacrifices of forefathers and “now its protection is the responsibility of all of us”.
He paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for their courageous response to the recent Indian aggression. The victory in the Marka-e-Haq (War of Truth) raised the prestige of Pakistan at the global level, he added and congratulated the armed forces and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on the great win which had doubled the joys of Independence Day.
He also paid tribute to the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the country’s solidarity.
Barrister Danyal expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said that Pakistan would continue providing all possible diplomatic, moral and political support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for their right to self-determination.
At the end of the ceremony, the National Flag was hoisted and the National Anthem was also played. The tree plantation campaign was also launched by planting a sapling in the college lawn.
Meanwhile, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, in his Independence Day message, paid tribute to the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the workers of the Pakistan Movement, saying that their eternal sacrifices and struggle turned the dream of Pakistan into a reality.
He said the nation was celebrating Independence Day with new enthusiasm, pride and hope as the victory in Battle of Truth under the leadership of Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir had doubled their joy.
The Parliamentary Secretary said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was prioritizing public welfare. Both the people and the industry had received relief from the significant reduction in electricity prices, while steps were being taken to build a Pakistan aligned with modern technology and new economic and industrial requirements.
He said that the youth were the valuable asset to Pakistan, who would be instrumental in its development.
Recent Stories
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period
Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy
MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal
RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2
UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program
National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17
National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on Pakistan Independence Day
President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day
DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes ris ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aug 14 a day of realization of Muslims’ dream for freedom: Danyal3 minutes ago
-
Marka e Haq, Independence Day Celebrated at HCSTSI3 minutes ago
-
NH&MP marks 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal3 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held13 minutes ago
-
CCRI celebrates Independence Day with zeal13 minutes ago
-
Power thieves arrested13 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister's Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz honored with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz23 minutes ago
-
PMLN KP celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day as Engr Amir Muqam cut cake23 minutes ago
-
Cultural minister attends 'Independence Day' & Marka-e-Haq ceremony at Lok Virsa23 minutes ago
-
Corps Commander, DG Rangers, IG Police pay visits to Mazar-e-Quaid23 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court invites suggestions for improvement in SC Rules 202523 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan in Jeddah23 minutes ago