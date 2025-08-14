Open Menu

Cultural Minister Attends 'Independence Day' & Marka-e-Haq Ceremony At Lok Virsa

Published August 14, 2025

Cultural minister attends 'Independence Day' & Marka-e-Haq ceremony at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Aurangzeb Khan Khichi on Thursday attended a ceremony at Lok Virsa marking Pakistan’s Independence Day and the Marka-e-Haq.

Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz Akbar, Secretary National Heritage and Culture Asad Rehman Gillani, and Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Waqas were also present on the occasion.

The event began with a cake-cutting ceremony in connection with Independence Day and the Marka-e-Haq.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister said that Independence Day not only reminds us of the value of freedom and the sacrifices made to achieve it but also renews our pledge to safeguard our culture, heritage, and national identity at all costs.

He said that the recent Pakistan-India tensions have once again reminded the nation of the price of freedom and the need for national unity to preserve it.

“Protecting independence is impossible without sacrifice and unity, and the entire nation stands like a wall for the defense of the motherland,” he added.

The Federal Minister also visited the photo exhibition and cultural programs dedicated to the Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day at Lok Virsa and lauded the efforts made in organizing them. He said Pakistan’s culture is rooted in thousands of years of history and is a vital part of our identity.

Participants of the ceremony paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan-India conflict, reaffirmed their commitment to national unity, and vowed to thwart any hostile designs against the country.

