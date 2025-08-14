Cultural Minister Attends 'Independence Day' & Marka-e-Haq Ceremony At Lok Virsa
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Aurangzeb Khan Khichi on Thursday attended a ceremony at Lok Virsa marking Pakistan’s Independence Day and the Marka-e-Haq.
Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz Akbar, Secretary National Heritage and Culture Asad Rehman Gillani, and Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Waqas were also present on the occasion.
The event began with a cake-cutting ceremony in connection with Independence Day and the Marka-e-Haq.
Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister said that Independence Day not only reminds us of the value of freedom and the sacrifices made to achieve it but also renews our pledge to safeguard our culture, heritage, and national identity at all costs.
He said that the recent Pakistan-India tensions have once again reminded the nation of the price of freedom and the need for national unity to preserve it.
“Protecting independence is impossible without sacrifice and unity, and the entire nation stands like a wall for the defense of the motherland,” he added.
The Federal Minister also visited the photo exhibition and cultural programs dedicated to the Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day at Lok Virsa and lauded the efforts made in organizing them. He said Pakistan’s culture is rooted in thousands of years of history and is a vital part of our identity.
Participants of the ceremony paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan-India conflict, reaffirmed their commitment to national unity, and vowed to thwart any hostile designs against the country.
Recent Stories
MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal
RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2
UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program
National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17
National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on Pakistan Independence Day
President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day
DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes ris ..
ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry
UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prime Minister's Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz honored with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz3 minutes ago
-
PMLN KP celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day as Engr Amir Muqam cut cake3 minutes ago
-
Cultural minister attends 'Independence Day' & Marka-e-Haq ceremony at Lok Virsa3 minutes ago
-
Corps Commander, DG Rangers, IG Police pay visits to Mazar-e-Quaid3 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court invites suggestions for improvement in SC Rules 20253 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan in Jeddah3 minutes ago
-
Embassy of Pakistan, Cairo marks 78th Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Hockey exhibition mach played3 minutes ago
-
Sargodha region marks Independence Day and ‘Maraka-e-Haq’ victory23 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated at University of Gujrat23 minutes ago
-
Libraries dept marks Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq 2025 with grand ceremony33 minutes ago
-
KPT celebrates Independence Day with great fervour33 minutes ago