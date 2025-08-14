Open Menu

12 Criminals Held

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM

12 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The police arrested 12 criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across district on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, police teams raided different localities and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2kg hashish, 2kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns and 80 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.

