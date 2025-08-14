Marka e Haq, Independence Day Celebrated at HCSTSI

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry hosted a grand cake-cutting ceremony on the occasion of the “Marka e Haq” and Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The event was attended by chamber members, the business community, distinguished guests, social figures, and media representatives in large numbers. Prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the beloved homeland, and participants filled the air with spirited chants of “Pakistan Zindabad.”

In his address, Chamber President Saleem Memon said that the “Marka e Haq” teaches us that sacrifice, courage, and determination are the greatest strengths in upholding the truth.

Pakistan’s independence is also the result of countless sacrifices, and even after years, we must continue to value these sacrifices by playing our role in the country’s development.

He added that over the past years, the business community has stood as a backbone of the economy in every difficult time, contributing to Pakistan’s growth by creating industries, trade, and employment opportunities.

He further stated that the Chamber not only actively participated in but also sponsored the “Marka e Haq – Independence Day Family Festival” held at Rani Bagh.

This festival was organized in collaboration with the Mayor of Hyderabad, “I Own Hyderabad,” the District Administration, and the Police Department, and served as a perfect combination of public participation, national spirit, and family entertainment.

Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, in his speech, said that the Hyderabad Chamber is not only a representative body of the business community but also takes an active part in national and social events. During the Independence Day celebrations, the Chamber played an active role in the 14-day long festivities, ensuring representation in various events. “Our aim is not only to participate in celebrations but to send a strong message that the business community is playing a practical role in the country’s development. Through taxes, employment, exports, and investments, we strengthen the economy, while also enthusiastically participating in social and national activities. In today’s cake-cutting ceremony, we once again pledge to continue contributing towards making Pakistan a strong, prosperous, and developed nation through our trade, industry, and services,” he added.

On this occasion, former presidents Farooq Shaikhani, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Akram Ansari, Yaseen Khilji, Kashif Shaikh, Dr. Iqbal Haroon, Dr. Ismail Nami, Faisal Akbar, Dr. Iqbal Motlani, Abdul Qadir, and others shared their views on Independence Day. The event was also attended by Executive Committee members Dr. Yousuf, Suhail Qureshi, Ghulam Rasool, Moiz Abbas, Asghar Khilji, as well as members Idrees Memon, Kishor Bhatia, Sikandar Ali Rajput, Waseem Qureshi, Faraz Ali Shah, Abdullah Memon, Irfan Arbiani, Naeem Shaikh, Hashar Altaf Memon, and others.

