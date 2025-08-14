Open Menu

Prime Minister's Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz Honored With Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Prime Minister's Media Coordinator, Badar Shahbaz, has been honored with the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in recognition of his outstanding services in the field of media during the "Maarka-e-Haq" (Battle for Truth).

He was lauded for his pivotal role in effectively highlighting the national stance both domestically and internationally by providing timely and accurate information.

Badar Shahbaz successfully countered opposing propaganda by presenting Pakistan's narrative through various media channels. His professional acumen and strategic media management proved to be a milestone in promoting the country's dignity. He became the voice of a nation facing an adversary that relied on misinformation, fake news, and false propaganda.

This award acknowledges Badar Shahbaz's exceptional contributions, which have been instrumental in upholding the country's position during challenging times.

