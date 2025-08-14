Open Menu

Supreme Court Invites Suggestions For Improvement In SC Rules 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Supreme Court Rules, 2025, published today, represent a landmark reform aimed at enhancing modernization, ensuring procedural clarity, and integrating technology into the justice system of Pakistan.

These Rules are conceived as a living document-responsive to the needs of the Bench, the Bar, the litigants, and adaptable to emerging legal and technological developments.

In the spirit of transparency and inclusivity, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been pleased to constitute a Committee under Rule 1(4) of Order I of the Supreme Court Rules, 2025, to make recommendations for addressing any difficulty that may arise in giving effect to its provisions.

The Committee comprises Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Justice Naeem Akhter Afghan and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan invites suggestions and feedback from Judges, members of the Bar, litigants, and the general public in this regard. Submissions will be compiled and reviewed by the Committee and placed before the Full Court for consideration at the commencement of the new Judicial Year.

Suggestions may be sent in writing to: The Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Telephone: +92-51-920581-600

Email: [email protected]

