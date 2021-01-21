NHMP returns purse to owner, recovers stolen car

National Highways and Motorways Police (Motorway Zone) (NHMP) has handed over Rs. 35,000 to the owner that found in a purse on the road while in another operation, they recovered a stolen vehicle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (Motorway Zone) (NHMP) has handed over Rs. 35,000 to the owner that found in a purse on the road while in another operation, they recovered a stolen vehicle.

According to NHMP, Sub-Inspector Mohammad Khan and Junior Patrol Officer Mohammad Haris found a wallet containing Rs 35,000 in cash and important documents on Motorway near Swabi.

The wallet was handed over to the owner after verification as he had already registered a complaint.

During another operation, a Suzuki LEI 2468 was found standing near Colonel Sher Khan Interchange. The vehicle was searched on suspicion and a mobile number obtained from the vehicle was contacted which revealed that the vehicle had been stolen from Koh Noor Mill area Rawalpindi. The motorway police seized the unattended vehicle and further legal action is being taken.