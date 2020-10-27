NH&MP reunites child with family

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Highways and Motorway Police N-5 North Zone on Tuesday reunited a seven years old child with his family

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police N-5 North Zone on Tuesday reunited a seven years old child with his family.

As per details, the officer of NHMP N-5 North Zone, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Sayar Khan and Sub-Inspector Amjad Ali were on routine patrolling at Pirpai (G.T. Road) when they observed a child age about 7/8 years old, alongside the road crying.

The officers immediately took the boy in safe custody and informed the base,accordingly.

On asking the child told his name as Asad son of Umar (Late) resident of mardan.

He told that, he belongs to Cannal Chowk, Mardan and a student of Class-II in a government school. Later on, the Operations Officer Inspector Jawad Khan brought the child to camp.

The Operations Officer alongwith Constable Wahid Niaz brought the child to CannalChowk, Mardan to search his hires.

After hectic efforts, the officers were succeeded to find out his family after completing codal formalities, the child was handed over to his mother. She thanked NHMP officers for this helpful attitude and sense of responsibly.

The Inspector General, NHMP, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam appreciated the officers for showing great sense of responsibility. The DIG N-5 North Zone, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan awarded them with Commendation Certificates alongwith cash reward.

The Zonal Commander N-5 North also urged the officers of NHMP to serve the people with same spirit and dedication.