NIDM workshop on Remodelled National Disaster Preparedness & Response framework held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) held a two-day workshop on local needs gap analysis and framework of Remodelled National Disaster Preparedness & Response at the National University of Technology (NUTECH) here on Wednesday.

This is the first leg of workshop series based on multi-hazards preparedness nationwide being organized by NIDM, a research partner of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a news release said.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik and NUTECH Rector Lieutenant General (R) Moazzam Ejaz inaugurated the first session.

The workshop aims at identifying gaps in disaster management and chalks out calibrated preparedness regime according to Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Pakistan.

Rector NUTECH, in his welcome note, commended NDMA's futuristic approach towards disaster preparedness and response system. He remarked that NUTECH would be key partner with NDMA in initiating national discourse for identifying lacunae through lessons learnt during Floods 2022 and earmarking research areas to find out indigenous solutions for better disaster management in the country.

Chairman NDMA discussed the contours of Remodelled National Preparedness and Response System. He highlighted that digitally updated National Emergencies & Operations Center (NEOC) would collaborate data for early warning system, generating alerts & consequently AI based decision making for proactive management of disaster or emergencies in Pakistan.

Chairman NDMA emphasized on research-driven modules for emergency preparedness and mock exercises to build national resilience towards climatic hazards. In this regard, he informed that NDMA is conducting simulation exercises countrywide with support of all stakeholders starting in third week of March 2023.

First day session was attended by academic professionals, PMD, Rescue 1122, NGOs, INGOs and other relevant government departments.