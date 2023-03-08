UrduPoint.com

NIDM Workshop On Remodelled National Disaster Preparedness & Response Framework Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

NIDM workshop on Remodelled National Disaster Preparedness & Response framework held

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) held a two-day workshop on local needs gap analysis and framework of Remodelled National Disaster Preparedness & Response at the National University of Technology (NUTECH) here on Wednesday.

This is the first leg of workshop series based on multi-hazards preparedness nationwide being organized by NIDM, a research partner of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a news release said.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik and NUTECH Rector Lieutenant General (R) Moazzam Ejaz inaugurated the first session.

The workshop aims at identifying gaps in disaster management and chalks out calibrated preparedness regime according to Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Pakistan.

Rector NUTECH, in his welcome note, commended NDMA's futuristic approach towards disaster preparedness and response system. He remarked that NUTECH would be key partner with NDMA in initiating national discourse for identifying lacunae through lessons learnt during Floods 2022 and earmarking research areas to find out indigenous solutions for better disaster management in the country.

Chairman NDMA discussed the contours of Remodelled National Preparedness and Response System. He highlighted that digitally updated National Emergencies & Operations Center (NEOC) would collaborate data for early warning system, generating alerts & consequently AI based decision making for proactive management of disaster or emergencies in Pakistan.

Chairman NDMA emphasized on research-driven modules for emergency preparedness and mock exercises to build national resilience towards climatic hazards. In this regard, he informed that NDMA is conducting simulation exercises countrywide with support of all stakeholders starting in third week of March 2023.

First day session was attended by academic professionals, PMD, Rescue 1122, NGOs, INGOs and other relevant government departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Sendai March Rescue 1122 National University All Government

Recent Stories

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched ..

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched during Investopia 2023

5 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber introduces Internation ..

Dubai International Chamber introduces International Partners Network

5 minutes ago
 Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super ..

Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super Women

25 minutes ago
 ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National C ..

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

35 minutes ago
 Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to ..

Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to support UAE Net Zero strategi ..

35 minutes ago
 EDGE to establish joint research and development c ..

EDGE to establish joint research and development centre for autonomous solutions ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.