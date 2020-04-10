UrduPoint.com
NIH Urges Citizens To Stay At Home

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

NIH urges citizens to stay at home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Focal Person, National Institute of Health Islamabad Pakistan NIH Dr. Mumtaz Ali Khan Friday said that the citizens must honor the government's policy of lockdown and stay at home in order to avoid spreading of COVID-19.

In a Radio Program, he said the government is trying to ensure the availability of protective and testing kits throughout the country without any interruption.

Ministry of Health in collaboration with NDMA is devising policy to ensure establishment of diagnostic labs at division level, he added.

He said every district hospital has isolation wards.

Most of the suspects of COVID-19 are advised to self-isolate in their homes and have been recovering with the time.

Most of our population is comprising of youth with strong immunity but we still need to be extra careful, he mentioned.

Mumtaz Ali said mostly death reported are those who have been suffering from some sort of disease earlier.

"It is essential to follow government directives to save the lives of your family members, neighbors, and ultimately all of your countrymen," he said.

"Do not leave home unless it's an emergency," he advised.

