Nikah Khawan Warned Of Action Over Underage Marriages

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The registration of Nikah Khawan involved in underage marriages would be canceled, and legal action would be taken against those involved in underage marriages.

This was stated by Local Government Deputy Director Babar Shehzad Ranjha during his visit to the union council office in Istaqlal Abad Colony, here on Thursday.

He said that underage marriage not only cause societal and domestic issues, but it is also strictly prohibited in religion.

Babar Ranjha said that discouraging such practices was an urgent need of the hour, and strict adherence to government guidelines would be ensured in this regard.

The deputy director said that Nikkah Khawan, while considering other matters, should also play their role in preventing underage marriages and run special awareness campaigns to educate people.

