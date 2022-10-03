Nine arrested for erecting encroachments

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 08:28 PM

District administration Peshawar, in a joint operation with Capital Metropolitan, arrested 9 people on Monday for erecting encroachments on public property opposite Government College Peshawar

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar had received complaints regarding the establishment of encroachments on public property opposite Government College, which prompted him to issue directives for immediate action against them.

On the directives of the DC, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rao Hashim and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Taniya Shaheen along with Chief Demolishing Inspector Capital Metropolitan, Qaiser Bacha carried out an operation against illegal construction/encroachments erected on public property.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avert any untoward incident. During the operation the illegal constructions were demolished through heavy machinery and 9 people were also arrested.

The DC has directed the officers of district administration for inspection of public property across the district and take stern action against those erecting encroachments on them.

