(@imziishan)

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested nine accused for electricity theft

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested nine accused for electricity theft.

The accused arrested on the report of the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), were identified as Humza, Saleem, Abdul Aleem, Ali Hassan, Muzhar, Shabbir, Naveed, Zahid and Nawaz.

The police also registered separate cases against them and started investigations.