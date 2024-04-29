Nine booked for torturing medic, hospital staff

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Sehr Sultan police station registered separate cases against the nine accused for torturing the medic and supporting staff at local rural health center.

According to FIR, the two accused named Mudasser and Muzamil had brought a child with thorn stuck into his anterior neck.

The medic on duty, Dr Ibtehaj Azeem told the patient's guardians about not presence of ENT specialist in the center thus referred the case to DHQ hospital. It enraged the accused as they assumed the doctor didn't pay attention to treat the child.

Amid the fury, they called up the seven accomplices and subjected the doctor and the hospital staff to torture.

They allegedly broke furniture with medical instruments placed at the center and went away along with BP apparatus and related equipments, it was said.

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) taking notice of the incident demanded the authority concerned of arresting the accused with punishing them as per the law.

Spokesman of PMA local chapter, Dr Maqbool Alam said in a statement the police must arrest the accused otherwise they would go on strike.