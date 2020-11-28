UrduPoint.com
Nine Booked Over Coronavirus SOPs Violation Across The Division In Multan

Sat 28th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Cases were registered against nine outlaws over coronavirus SOPs violation on Saturday across the Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Cases were registered against nine outlaws over coronavirus SOPs violation on Saturday across the Multan division.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed to speed up raids against coronavirus SOPs violators.

Commissioner Multan division expressed these views while presiding over a divisional administration meeting here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioners were given task for implementation on coronavirus SOPs at all cost.

He ordered to adopt zero tolerance against coronavirus SOPs violators and law & orders.

He directed lodging of FIRs against coronavirus SOPs violators.

He said that Public gathering and hidden meetings would not be tolerated as those playing with the lives of citizens don't deserve any relaxation.

