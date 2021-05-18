UrduPoint.com
Nine Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

Nine die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Nine patients died of COVID-19 while 68 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Tuesday that 985 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,493 while 18,058 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 181 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 80 at DHQ Hospital and 51 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 782 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

