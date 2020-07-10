Nine law violators held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested nine law violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Bewa Colony, Mehmoodabad and suburban areas respectively in premises of Shah Rukan-e-Alam and New Multan police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 43 people.

The JTT teams arrested nine law violators over gambling, tenant act violation and illegally LPG refilling during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against the outlaws with the concerned police stations, police sources added.