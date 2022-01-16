Nine outlaws arrested during crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested nine outlaws during crackdown here Sunday and recovered weapons, drugs, bottle of liquor and valuables from their possession, informed police spokesman.

The New Town police held Asif Khan and seized 1.5 kg drugs from his possession and same police recovered 4 liter of liquor from Imran.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police held Zahid and seized 390 grams of charas from his possession.

While, Sadiqabad police seized 140 grams of charas from Irfan.

Following the operation, Naseerabad police seized 160 grams of charas from Jamil and 120 grams of charas from Sajjad and 8 liters of liquor from Ishtiaq.

Civil Lines Police recovered 6 bottles of liquor from Usman, while Ganjmandi Police recovered 1 bottle of liquor from Wasim.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani appreciated the police teams adding that operations will be continued against such criminals.