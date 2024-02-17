Nine Terrorists Killed In Two Separate Operations Conducted In KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Nine terrorists were gunned down by the security forces during two separate intelligence-based operations conducted on February 16 and 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Nine terrorists were gunned down by the security forces during two separate intelligence-based operations conducted on February 16 and 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Saturday, two terrorists including a high-value target identified as Rehmat Ullah alias Badar Mansur and Amjad alias Babri were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in Tank District.
In another operation conducted in the South Waziristan District, after an intense fire exchange, seven terrorists were sent to hell.
Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians.
However, during the operation, a brave son of the soil, Sepoy Shahzeb Aslam (age 29 years; resident of district Haripur), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).
"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.
