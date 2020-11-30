UrduPoint.com
No Breakthrough Witnessed In Agri Business Industry For Years: UAF VC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:57 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said here Monday that no breakthrough had been witnessed in the agriculture business industry for many years

He was chairing a meeting of Graduate Studies Research board UAF here. He said that the UAF had devised a comprehensive plan to promote result-orientated commissioned research to address the real issues of the agriculture sector.

He told the audience that a variety of the mango Chaunsa was being exported. Before it, an early variety of Indian mango takes the share of international market. He added that the UAF has introduced ten varieties of mangoes. That can bridge the gap of early production to capture the international market.

He urged the UAF scientists to work with devotion on the real issues of the farming community.

He said that the nexus of agriculture experts, researchers, farmers and industry prerequisite to improve the situation at the national level.

He said that as many as 28,000 Pakistani students were studying in China and the China gives an opportunity to 2000 to 2500 Pakistan students every year to get admission. He said that CPEC would open up new avenue of the process and prosperity.

He said that the University will revamp the entry test system for the M.Phil and PhD to make it strengthened. He said that the in the midst of the Covid, the University adopted all possible measures to continue the academic process.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer, all deans, Director Graduate Studies Dr Ijaz Warraich, Registrar/ Treasurer Umar Saeed, and other notables attended the meeting.

