‘No Deadlock’ In Talks With PML-N: Kaira
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Tuesday that there was no significant deadlock in the talks between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Tuesday that there was no significant deadlock in the talks between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that while there may be minor issues to look at, discussions within the coordination committees of both parties were advancing positively.
With several weeks remaining until the scheduled oath-taking on February 29, Kaira said that there was still ample time to address any remaining issues and finalize arrangements.
The discussions within the coordination committees of both parties were making favorable progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Int'l Media Conference concludes at UoS
SMBR reviews reforms for Revenue Academy
'Multan division ideal for early sowing of cotton'; Saqib Ateel
All arrangements to be made on Shab-e-Barat: Mayor Karachi
SMIU VC addresses the Orientation Day
Sindh Cabinet approves increase in Abiana, water charges to meet M&R expenditure ..
Moscow court upholds detention of US journalist Gershkovich until March 30
SPSC cancels paper of Secondary School Teacher to maintain transparency
561 centers set up for 176,359 candidates for SSC annual exam in Faisalabad divi ..
Woman dies in road mishap
PSL 9: Multan Sultans opt to bowl first against Islamabad United
Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SMBR reviews reforms for Revenue Academy1 minute ago
-
'Multan division ideal for early sowing of cotton'; Saqib Ateel1 minute ago
-
All arrangements to be made on Shab-e-Barat: Mayor Karachi1 minute ago
-
SMIU VC addresses the Orientation Day1 minute ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves increase in Abiana, water charges to meet M&R expenditures4 minutes ago
-
SPSC cancels paper of Secondary School Teacher to maintain transparency5 minutes ago
-
Woman dies in road mishap5 minutes ago
-
World Day of Social Justice observed21 minutes ago
-
PFA introduces ‘milk traceability system’ in 10 tehsils of Punjab21 minutes ago
-
99 Dolphin Jawans rewarded19 minutes ago
-
Police arrest dacoits, return looted valuables worth Rs 10m to complainants19 minutes ago
-
86 acres of state land reclaimed19 minutes ago