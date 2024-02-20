Open Menu

‘No Deadlock’ In Talks With PML-N: Kaira

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Tuesday that there was no significant deadlock in the talks between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP)

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that while there may be minor issues to look at, discussions within the coordination committees of both parties were advancing positively.

With several weeks remaining until the scheduled oath-taking on February 29, Kaira said that there was still ample time to address any remaining issues and finalize arrangements.

The discussions within the coordination committees of both parties were making favorable progress, he added.

