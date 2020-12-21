UrduPoint.com
No Gas Load-shedding For Domestic, Commercial, Industrial Consumers: Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 02:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :A spokesperson for the Petroleum Division Monday said currently there was no planned gas load-shedding for domestic, commercial or industrial sectors in any part of the country.

"However, isolated complaints of pressure drops, especially at tail ends of the lines due to severe cold wave are being reported, which are being attended by gas utilities actively," he said in a press statement while sharing update on 'Gas Position.' He said the both companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), were striving hard to maintain the gas supply to 10 million consumers across the country.

The spokesperson said illegal use of gas compressors had led to low gas pressure problems in some areas, which was being curbed by the companies.

"Moreover, the City gate loads in the SNGPL system have increased 9 percent in one week as severe winter sets in; while the SSGC is facing similar increase in pressure drops in parts of Karachi and Quetta," he informed.

In reference to a press report, he said, one Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargo that was scheduled to arrive on December 18 had faced delay at the loading port and "is now scheduled to arrive today. This will allow the two Sui companies to further enhance the supplies from tomorrow which is expected to improve the system pressure."The spokesperson requested the public to avoid excessive use of the gas and report, if they found any consumer involved in using compressors or any other illegal activity, which was a major reason for the pressure drops.

