UrduPoint.com

No Gas Price Increased For Any Sector, Musadik Clarifies

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 08:36 PM

No gas price increased for any sector, Musadik clarifies

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Friday categorically said the government had not increased the rate of gas for any sector, being provided to consumers on networks of SNGPL and SSGC, turning down speculative reports circulating in section of media about the price-hike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Friday categorically said the government had not increased the rate of gas for any sector, being provided to consumers on networks of SNGPL and SSGC, turning down speculative reports circulating in section of media about the price-hike.

"The gas price has not been increased in the country for any of its sector. It (the gas price) is the same that was two months before," he said while addressing a news conference here.

He explained that his ministry had prepared a framework, comprising suggestions especially to save 50 per cent of the country's total population, which constituted poorest of the poor people, from the gas price hike when it would be revised/determined by OGRA under the new law.

The suggestions would be presented in the Federal Cabinet for consideration and approval, however, it would be the prerogative of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take the final decision, he added.

"If the Federal Cabinet agrees with our suggestions, the gas price for 50 per cent citizens would either reduce or stay unchanged," he said.

Before leaving the government, he said, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) made legislation under which the Federal Government had no authority to change the gas price determined by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

"Under the new law, whatsoever the price is proposed by OGRA, it would be the prescribed rate in the country after 40 days (of submitting the proposal)," he said, adding all the documentation, public hearings on petitions of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to determine the gas price for fiscal year 2022-23 by OGRA, and other related correspondence had been completed in the November last during the tenure of PTI government.

The incumbent government had no role in this evaluation of the gas price; however it had only option to save the poor segments of the society, and the rich people would have to pay the commodity's revised rate.

The minister said it was unfortunate that the poor people were using the expensive Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the country, while those who had multiple geysers, stoves and cooking ranges, were using the cheap natural gas. The price of LPG was four-six times higher than the natural gas, he added.

He said the incumbent coalition government had a clear policy that it would make utmost efforts and protect poor segments of the society from all kinds of additional financial burdens and negative impacts of inflation.

Replying to a question, Dr Musadik said it was unfortunate that the past government of PTI did not procure�Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes that were available at the reduced rate of $4 per MMBTU (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) two years ago, which now cost $40. "It means that now per LNG cargo cost is around $138 million, which was available at $12.5 million two years ago for 2-4 years, but the PTI government did not pay any heed towards buying the commodity."Commenting on the prevailing gas supply situation, he said on the network of SNGPL around 670 MMCFD (Metric Million Cubic Feet per Day) was available against the average winter demand of 1,170 MMCFD of domestic consumers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif LPG Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Punjab Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Company Same Price November Gas Media All From Government Cabinet Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited S.G. Power Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Republicans Hold 8-Point Lead Over Democrats in US ..

Republicans Hold 8-Point Lead Over Democrats in US 2022 Midterm Elections - Poll

6 minutes ago
 Missing child handed over to parents

Missing child handed over to parents

19 minutes ago
 G7 Plan to Boycott Russia at G20 Failed - Russian ..

G7 Plan to Boycott Russia at G20 Failed - Russian Foreign Ministry

19 minutes ago
 EU, Vilnius Say Kaliningrad Transit Issue Will Be ..

EU, Vilnius Say Kaliningrad Transit Issue Will Be Solved Soon - Moscow

19 minutes ago
 KP police distributes Rs40mln among heirs of marty ..

KP police distributes Rs40mln among heirs of martyred personnel

19 minutes ago
 Rain wind-thundershower likely to persist in vario ..

Rain wind-thundershower likely to persist in various parts of country: PMD

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.