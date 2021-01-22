UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"No One Allows To Abuse Power":IGP

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that no one has the authority to abuse power while on duty, so any police officer or official who takes the law into his own hands will be treated the same as an ordinary citizen.

He expressed these views while instructing all the officers of the province during the first video link crime meeting of the new year at the Central Police Office here Friday.

During the meeting, the overall crime situation in the province and the overall performance of the police teams was discussed in detail.

IG Punjab said that for effective supervision of the personnel on duty at the check posts, the senior officers should expedite the surprise visits and consider the officers and personnel stationed at the check posts with good manners and positive attitude towards the citizens as part of their duty. Zero tolerance will be shown against those responsible for deaths, torture and escape of accused in police custody.

He said that the effective way to curb crime was to brought the accused to justice by conducting free registration and work out cases, therefore special attention should be paid to free registration of crime in all districts of the province and through effective investigation to work out cases,the crime rate may reduced considerably.

He further said that zero tolerance action should be intensified against the thugs and occupation groups who are harassing the noble citizens so that the sense of security and rule of law in the society may be improved by arresting these anti-social elements.

The IGP added that the district officers should send all their inquiries to the IAB branch which will forward the inquiries to the IG Punjab after registration of their recommendations while strict departmental action against the officers responsible for negligence and negligent inquiries will not be delayed.

He said that special focus should be given to cases of child abduction, violence and abuse and the investigation of these cases should be handed over to experienced and intelligent investigation officers by RPOs and DPOs so that sexual predators can be arrested and severely punished by the courts.

He directed Additional IG Operations to give a monthly report on the performance of all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs and SDPOs.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Same May All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arts Society organises Forum for Educati ..

55 minutes ago

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

2 hours ago

Bakhtawar Bhuttoâ€™s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

2 hours ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

2 hours ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.