"No One Allows To Abuse Power":IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that no one has the authority to abuse power while on duty, so any police officer or official who takes the law into his own hands will be treated the same as an ordinary citizen.

He expressed these views while instructing all the officers of the province during the first video link crime meeting of the new year at the Central Police Office here Friday.

During the meeting, the overall crime situation in the province and the overall performance of the police teams was discussed in detail.

IG Punjab said that for effective supervision of the personnel on duty at the check posts, the senior officers should expedite the surprise visits and consider the officers and personnel stationed at the check posts with good manners and positive attitude towards the citizens as part of their duty. Zero tolerance will be shown against those responsible for deaths, torture and escape of accused in police custody.

He said that the effective way to curb crime was to brought the accused to justice by conducting free registration and work out cases, therefore special attention should be paid to free registration of crime in all districts of the province and through effective investigation to work out cases,the crime rate may reduced considerably.

He further said that zero tolerance action should be intensified against the thugs and occupation groups who are harassing the noble citizens so that the sense of security and rule of law in the society may be improved by arresting these anti-social elements.

The IGP added that the district officers should send all their inquiries to the IAB branch which will forward the inquiries to the IG Punjab after registration of their recommendations while strict departmental action against the officers responsible for negligence and negligent inquiries will not be delayed.

He said that special focus should be given to cases of child abduction, violence and abuse and the investigation of these cases should be handed over to experienced and intelligent investigation officers by RPOs and DPOs so that sexual predators can be arrested and severely punished by the courts.

He directed Additional IG Operations to give a monthly report on the performance of all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs and SDPOs.