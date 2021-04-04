No one can withdraw powers of South Punjab Secretariat: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Sunday said the South Punjab Secretariat was set up as per Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of the creation of a new province and no one could withdraw its powers.

No matter whether the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf remained in power or not, the South Punjab Secretariat would continue functioning as it was not an issue of any individual rather that of the whole population of area, he told a press conference.

Qureshi said he would be the first to counter any attempts to hamper the functioning of South Punjab Secretariat. All the members of national and provincial assemblies, ministers and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would protect the Secretariat, he added.

He said when he came back from abroad after attending a conference he was informed by his son Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi about the notification in which the powers of South Punjab Secretariat were withdrawn.

He said neither the chief minister nor his ministers or assembly members were aware about the notification. It was, in fact, a conspiracy against the Punjab government as no approval was sought from the CM or his cabinet before the issuance of the notification, he added.

The minister said the notification negated the steps being taken by the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the establishment of South Punjab province. Setting up the South Punjab province was made part of the PTI's manifesto under the PM's vision of facilitating the people of deprived areas, he added.

If everything had to be done in Lahore then why a sum of Rs 4 billion was spent on setting up the South Punjab Secretariat, he questioned.

Qureshi said he himself had discussed the notification issue with different officers of the province. Even the Inspector General of Police had confirmed of delegating powers to the Additional IG South Punjab, he added.

Calling for a thorough investigation into the issue, he said said he would meet CM Buzdar on Monday in that regard. The minister said any conspiracy to block the establishment of South Punjab province would be defeated. CM Usman Buzdar had formed a committee headed by Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bukhat to present recommendations for amendment in the rules of business regarding the South Punjab province, he added. As regards India, the foreign minister said Pakistan had always tried to normalise its relations with the neighbour. Both were nuclear powers and could not afford war, and it was his firm belief that they could resolve issues through dialogue only. However, it was India which should make a conducive environment for the purpose.

He said Pakistan had a clear stance on trade with India.

The minister expressed concerns over the ongoing situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and said the people of Kashmir and different political parties had rejected the decision of Indian government on 5th August 2019. International human rights organizations were also raising voice against human rights violations in the IIOJ&K.

Qureshi said China had good friendly relations with Pakistan for the last many decades.

To a question about recent environment conference in the United States in which Pakistan was not invited, FM Qureshi said the US government invited only those countries which were responsible for creating pollution.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, was a role model for the developing countries regarding his efforts to control global warming and environmental pollution. He (Imran Khan) was the only leader, who had started the billion tree project by taking up the issue of climate change serious. "I wrote a letter to the special envoy to Joe Biden administration and the former US secretary of state, in which I have conveyed that Pakistan and America have same policy on environment, and that both the countries can work together on the issue," he added.

To another question, the minister said one could notice various signs that Maryam Safdar had the intention to go abroad, and the the recent statement of Rana Sanaullah also corroborated it. However, it were the courts which could take any decision in that regard. Her father Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said, was granted permission by the court to go abroad for medical treatment, but he seemed to be medically fit now and must come back to Pakistan and face the cases.

To another query, Qureshi said Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani's becoming of Leader of Opposition in the Senate was the main reason of causing division in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Nine parties of the PDM were alleging that the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Awami National Party were responsible for breaking the alliance.

Yousuf Raza Gilani lived in his city and he would congratulate him after the PDM's controversy ended, he added.

To another question, the foreign minister said cabinet changes were part of the governance. Asad Umer was earlier finance minister and now now heading another ministry and also had important responsibilities at NCOC. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh would have been working as finance minister had he been elected as a senator but he could not due votes buying in the Senate elections, he added. To a question about the Pakistani Consulate Jeddah, FM Qureshi said strict action would be taken against the officials posted there in case of public complaints against them.