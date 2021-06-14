UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Plan To Increase Power Tariff: Hammad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 11:40 PM

No plan to increase power tariff: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar on Monday said that incumbent government is not planning to increase power tariff. There are conditions of International Monitoring Funds (IMF), regarding electricity rate, he said while talking to a private television channel. At this moment, he said that we are not conceiving any such plan to change power tariff.

Commenting on high inflation, he said there has been reports of high inflation in food items around the world including America due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Pakistan, he said, is also facing same challenges. We have successfully managed to cope difficulties being faced after emerging the virus here sometime back, he said.

The growth in crops, textile, exports and large manufacturing sector has been improving gradually, he added. The ruling party is going to extend Ehsaas program, health cards, and other similar schemes to other areas of Punjab after successful results from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he informed. Appreciating the economic policies of the PTI government, he said the circular debt is reducing due to better management of the concerned department. We have received bumper cash crops this year as compared to previous, he said adding that the people would enjoy more relief in different commodities in near future.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Electricity Exports Punjab Same Textile TV From Government

Recent Stories

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

14 minutes ago

Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launches &#039;Piece o ..

44 minutes ago

New collaborative effort to prepare Emirati youth ..

1 hour ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed first donor for &#039;My Bloo ..

1 hour ago

Daman launches ambitious new business strategy as ..

1 hour ago

Shandur Polo Festival-2021 cancelled due to corona ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.