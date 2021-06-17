UrduPoint.com
No Plan Yet To Exit IMF Programme, Says Shaukat Tarin

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:19 AM

The Federal Minister for Finance says that financial gap of $20 billion has left no other option for the government instead of going to International Monetary Fund (IMF) and accept their tough conditions.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2021) Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin has ruled out possibility of Pakistan's exit plan of International Monetary Fund's(IMF) programme.

The Minister has said that there is a gap of 20 billion Dollars for which the government has no other option instead of going to IMF.

Pakistani authorities and IMF, for the time being, have agreed to continue talks to narrow down differences, but the IMF-sponsored programme has been put on halt mode as the international money lender conveyed that the sixth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) will be accomplished in September this year instead of July 2021.

He has said that a huge amount has been allocated in the 'Ehsas Programme' to provide health facilities to the school children belonging to the low income families.

Talking to a private news channel, he said for the first time the government has presented an overall growth-oriented budget.

The Minister said the government has given incentives to exporters and exemption in duties to local industry.

He said the government is taking maximum measures to provide relief to common man and ensure not to burden the poor.

Shaukat Tareen said the government will keep petroleum levies intact to control the prices.

