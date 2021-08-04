UrduPoint.com

No Protest On The Mall: IG Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:36 PM

No protest on The Mall: IG Punjab

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that according to the orders of the Lahore High Court, The Mall is a red zone within which the protest or sit-in is a security risk and a violation of law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that according to the orders of the Lahore High Court, The Mall is a red zone within which the protest or sit-in is a security risk and a violation of law.

Therefore, immediate legal should be taken against people involved in it without any delay.

These instructions had been forwarded by IG Punjab to CCPO Lahore in a letter.

IG Punjab said that the blockade of traffic in front of Punjab Assembly, Faisal Chowk, Governor House and Secretariat at Lower Mall due to protests on The Mall was a nuisance for thousands of people passing through the area and legal action should be taken irrespective of their social status and designation.

He further said that if the protesters were government employees then letters should be written to the concerned departments to take legal action against them. In the letter, IG Punjab directed CCPO Lahore that the Lahore High Court had declared The Mall as a 'Red Zone' since 2017 and therefore legal action should not be delayed against the protesters violating the court orders and reports of actions against the protesters should be regularly sent to CPO. The IG Punjab further said that Mall Road and Lower Mall are among the main highways of Lahore where very important offices, educational institutions and business centers are also present. Therefore, even the smallest demonstration here becomes a headache for the thousands of people passing by.

Related Topics

Lahore Protest Lahore High Court Police Governor Business Punjab Red Zone Road Traffic 2017 Government Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in ..

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

9 minutes ago
 DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDG ..

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDGs

39 minutes ago
 623 new corona cases reported in KP

623 new corona cases reported in KP

3 minutes ago
 Muharram security plan of DG Khan, Bahawalpur revi ..

Muharram security plan of DG Khan, Bahawalpur reviewed

3 minutes ago
 UN Concerned By Lebanese Authorities Using Force A ..

UN Concerned By Lebanese Authorities Using Force Against Protesters - Spokespers ..

3 minutes ago
 White House Says Delaying Booster Shots for More C ..

White House Says Delaying Booster Shots for More Countries to Get Vaccines 'Fals ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.