No protest on The Mall: IG Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that according to the orders of the Lahore High Court, The Mall is a red zone within which the protest or sit-in is a security risk and a violation of law.

Therefore, immediate legal should be taken against people involved in it without any delay.

These instructions had been forwarded by IG Punjab to CCPO Lahore in a letter.

IG Punjab said that the blockade of traffic in front of Punjab Assembly, Faisal Chowk, Governor House and Secretariat at Lower Mall due to protests on The Mall was a nuisance for thousands of people passing through the area and legal action should be taken irrespective of their social status and designation.

He further said that if the protesters were government employees then letters should be written to the concerned departments to take legal action against them. In the letter, IG Punjab directed CCPO Lahore that the Lahore High Court had declared The Mall as a 'Red Zone' since 2017 and therefore legal action should not be delayed against the protesters violating the court orders and reports of actions against the protesters should be regularly sent to CPO. The IG Punjab further said that Mall Road and Lower Mall are among the main highways of Lahore where very important offices, educational institutions and business centers are also present. Therefore, even the smallest demonstration here becomes a headache for the thousands of people passing by.