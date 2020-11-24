UrduPoint.com
No Restrictions On Nawaz Sharif, His Sons And Ishaq Dar To Attend Funeral Begum Shamim Akhtar, Says Shibli Faraz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:31 PM

No restrictions on Nawaz Sharif, his sons and Ishaq Dar to attend funeral Begum Shamim Akhtar, says Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says the propaganda of state repression is an attempt to do politics in the matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2020) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said there is no restriction on Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hassan & Hussain and Ishaq Dar to come to Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Shibli Faraz said they should come to Pakistan and attend the funeral prayers of Nawaz Sharif's mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The Minister said the propaganda of state repression is an attempt to do politics in the matter.

Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, died on Sunday at Avenfield apartments in London. She was 89. Begum Shamim Akthar was suffering from severe chest pain and worsening dementia.

She was staying with her son Nawaz Sharif.

According to the reports, the body had been transferred to the London Central Mosque's mortuary late Sunday night after the coroner and local police spent about three hours at the Sharif family's apartment to complete paperwork to determine the cause of death and other legal requirements.

The sources said that body would be brought here to Pakistan for funeral prayer and her burial in Jati Umra with other members of Sharif family.

Nawaz Sharif is in London, and the sources said that he was not coming to Pakistan while Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz both were in jail.

