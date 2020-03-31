UrduPoint.com
No Shortage Of Wheat Flour In Attock: DFD

Tue 31st March 2020

There is no shortage of wheat flour in Attock as all the 38 flour mills working across the district are being provided wheat as per the prescribed quota

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :There is no shortage of wheat flour in Attock as all the 38 flour mills working across the district are being provided wheat as per the prescribed quota.

A spokesman of District food Department said this while talking to APP.

He said that on daily basis 52000 flour bags weighing 20 kg each were being supplied to Flour Dealers and there was no chance of flour shortage in the near future .

While replying a question about inflated rates of flour being charged by Atta Chakee owners he said that the reason behind this was that they were purchasing wheat from the open market .

