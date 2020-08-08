UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Warning Of Commencement Of Locust From HOA Received: NLCC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

No warning of commencement of locust from HOA received: NLCC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) here on Saturday said that no warning was received from food and Agriculture Organization for commencement of locust migration from Horn of Africa (HOA).

It said that locust threat from HOA has considerably subsided. After mid-August if no sign of migration towards Commission for Controlling the Desert Locust in South-West Asia (SWAC) is observed, the threat from HOA is not likely to materialize.

However, FAO recommends to stay on guard, and be vigilant till 15 August, it added.

The desert locust present in Ethiopia and Kenya is likely to migrate towards Sudan instead of Somalia, adding that threat from Afghanistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has been mentioned by Afghan Authorities which is still notconfirmed by FAO.

About the locust threat for Balochistan Province, it said that in light of prevailing climatic conditions and availability of vegetation in HOA threat level has reduced and threat from Afghanistan is not likely to materialize due to opposite wind directions.

Areas of Lasbela and Uthal districts require a continuous survey effort for early detection of any presence.

It further said that based on wind direction and presence in Rajasthan and Gujarat (India), districts of Sindh like Eastern Ghotki and Southern Tharparka may receive desert Locust settlements, adding that no inter district or inter provincial migration perceived.

It said that any migration from Tharparkar towards India may be reported immediately.

In Punjab, immature adults from Rajasthan is expected including Chishtian (Bahawalnagar) Hasilpur, Yazman and Bahawalpur(Bahawalpur)Liaqatpur and Sadiqabad (Rahim Yar Khan).

Direction of arrows to be carefully followed settlement in the line, even 10-15 Kms ahead of terminal point at suitable habitat is possible.

It said that no major inter-district or interprovincial migration perceived.

For KP, it said that no major inter district or inter province move perceived.

Related Topics

Sindh India Africa Somalia Afghanistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Agriculture Rahim Yar Khan Sadiqabad Bahawalpur Ethiopia Sudan Kenya Bahawalnagar Ghotki Lasbela Hasilpur Chishtian Tharparkar Yazman Uthal May August From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

51 minutes ago

DG Military Lands & cantonment Board visits Sargod ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan Army launches rescue, relief activities i ..

31 minutes ago

Death Toll in Port of Beirut Blast Rises to 58 - R ..

31 minutes ago

Number of wounded from Beirut blast rises to 6,000 ..

31 minutes ago

Desilting drive continues for sewerage lines, drai ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.