UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Non-Muslims Enjoying Religious Freedom In Pakistan: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 10:56 PM

Non-Muslims enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and Muttahida Ulema Board Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that all non-Muslim communities are enjoying equal rights and religious freedom in Pakistan and no one will be allowed to spread hatred on the name of religion in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and Muttahida Ulema board Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that all non-Muslim communities are enjoying equal rights and religious freedom in Pakistan and no one will be allowed to spread hatred on the name of religion in the country.

He was addressing a press conference after a consultative meeting with religious scholars from various schools of thought at the Lahore Press Club on Monday.

He said the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan guarantees rights to every Muslim and non-Muslim citizen and minorities were fully protected in the country.

He said the Ulema during the meeting condemned the propaganda from enemies of Pakistan at the time of Prime Minister Imran Khan's US tour regarding alleged exploitation of Qadiyanis and termed it baseless.

He said Pakistani nation would safeguard the Islamic clauses and especially Muslim's faith on Khatm-e-Nabuwwat at every cost.

To a question, he told that Qadiyanis were a non-Muslim minority under Pakistani constitution and no power could abolish this Islamic clause regarding Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.

To another query, he replied that Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab launched a massive action against hatred religious publishing material and speeches besides recommending 50 books to seize. He added that no one would be allowed to spread hatred among the religious communities in the country.

He said Qadiyanis were non-Muslims under the law and they should stop propagating against Pakistan and introduce themselves according to their religion freely.

Religious scholars including Moulana Abdul Rehman Ludhiyanvi, Moulana Abdul Rauf Farooqi, Allama Zubair Abid, Ziaul Haq Naqashbandi, Arch Bishop Sabsten Sha, Father Ehsen, Sardar Sikandar Singh, Moulana Mubashir Raheemi, Moulana Zubair Zahid, Moulana Islamuddin, Abdul Hakim Athar, Usaeedur Rehman and other also were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Minority Bishop Muslim All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Information, Culture dept to be made modern: Aslam ..

51 seconds ago

President reviews pace of federally funded develop ..

52 seconds ago

Sindh Govt. provides better opportunities of educa ..

54 seconds ago

Paris braces for record heat as Europe scorched ag ..

56 seconds ago

Syed Murad Ali Shah hosts reception for Bohra Jama ..

5 minutes ago

Development of IT sector amongst govt's highest pr ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.