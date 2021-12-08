Noor Mukadam murder case adjourned till December 15

(@FahadShabbir)

A trial court on Wednesday adjourned further hearing till December 15, in Noor Mukadam murder case after recording statements of witnesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :A trial court on Wednesday adjourned further hearing till December 15, in Noor Mukadam murder case after recording statements of witnesses.

The testimony of the witnesses and their cross examination was continued this day during the hearing before Additional District and Session Judge Atta Rabani.

The court recorded the statement of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Zubair Mazhar and Dr Sara. The witness doctor told the court that she conducted the postmortem of slain Noor Mukadam on July 21, at 9:30am.

Accused Zahir Jaffar's lawyer adopted the stance that the material found in the lungs was due to taking drugs and nicotine.

The court after the hearing also allowed the mother of Zahir Jaffar to meet the accused. The judge also summoned the plaintiff Shaukat Mukadam on next hearing for testimony.