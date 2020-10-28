Noor-ul-Haq Qadri stresses for unity among Muslim Ummah to curb Islamophobia

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday stressed upon the Muslim Ummah to take a strong stand with unity against Islamophobia and to hold the European rulers accountable at international forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday stressed upon the Muslim Ummah to take a strong stand with unity against Islamophobia and to hold the European rulers accountable at international forums.

"It is the time for Muslim Ummah to develop a mutual consensus to curb Islamophobia as a collective response from the Muslim Ummah against such elements will be very effective", he said while speaking to a Radio Pakistan's current Affair Program.

He said the Islamic centers in different countries much engage themselves with others to eliminate Islamophobia.

The entire Muslim world was in the state of grief, sorrow and pain over anti-Islam remarks given by French President Emmanuel Macron, he regretted.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan had also raised their voices over Emmanuel Macron's Islamophobic statement and condemned it in a strong way, he mentioned.

He said PM Imran Khan had also talked about Islamophobia in his address at United Nations General Assembly forum.

The government will also write letters to different capitals and send envoys to lodge protests on the issue of blasphemy that have sparked outrage in several Muslim-majority countries, he added.